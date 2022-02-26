Wins for Leinster & Ireland U20s

Leinster opened up a four-point lead at the top of the United Rugby Championship last night, with a 21-6 win over the Emirates Lions at the RDS.

Connacht will try and close the gap on the top four when they host the DHL Stormers this lunchtime.

Ireland’s under-20s teed up a Grand Slam showdown with England last night.

Richie Murphy’s side made it three-wins from three with a 39-points to 12 bonus point win over Italy at Musgrave Park.

Scotland are the latest potential roadblock for a French Grand Slam this afternoon.

They meet at Murrayfield from 2.15.

While the losers of this evening’s clash of England and Wales at Twickenham will see their title hopes ended.