Wins for Killorglin and Killarney-Tralee beaten

Mar 10, 2024 09:40 By radiokerrysport
Wins for Killorglin and Killarney-Tralee beaten
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lost 90-76 to Killester in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League.

Flexachem KCYMS beat St.Vincents 86-73.

In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers lost 94-74 to Limerick Sport Eagles.

Killarney Cougars defeated Waterford Vikings 93-74.

Top scorers
Killarney
Darius Hopkins 33
Marty Hill 24
Andrew Fitzgerald 19

Waterford Vikings
Idris Joyner 33
Denis Miculescu 11
Daniel Sheehan 9

Today in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League Flexachem KCYMS host Killester from 5.

