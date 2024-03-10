Wins for Killorglin and Killarney-Tralee beaten

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lost 90-76 to Killester in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League.
Flexachem KCYMS beat St.Vincents 86-73.
In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers lost 94-74 to Limerick Sport Eagles.
Killarney Cougars defeated Waterford Vikings 93-74.
Top scorers
Killarney
Darius Hopkins 33
Marty Hill 24
Andrew Fitzgerald 19
Waterford Vikings
Idris Joyner 33
Denis Miculescu 11
Daniel Sheehan 9
Today in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League Flexachem KCYMS host Killester from 5.