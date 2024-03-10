Wins for Killorglin and Killarney-Tralee beaten

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lost 90-76 to Killester in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League.

Flexachem KCYMS beat St.Vincents 86-73.

In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers lost 94-74 to Limerick Sport Eagles.

Killarney Cougars defeated Waterford Vikings 93-74.

Top scorers

Killarney

Darius Hopkins 33

Marty Hill 24

Andrew Fitzgerald 19

Waterford Vikings

Idris Joyner 33

Denis Miculescu 11

Daniel Sheehan 9

Today in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League Flexachem KCYMS host Killester from 5.