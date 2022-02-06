Advertisement
Sport

Wins for Kerry basketball sides

Feb 6, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Wins for Kerry basketball sides Wins for Kerry basketball sides
Share this article

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 90-49 in the Men's Super League against Moycullen.

In the Men’s National League Scott's Lakers St Pauls Killarney defeated Waterford IT Vikings 110-76.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus