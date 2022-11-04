Wins for English trio but Shamrock Rovers lose

Arsenal secured top spot in Group A of the Europa League last night.

Kieran Tierney was on target as Mikel Arteta's side beat Zurich 1-nil to finish top and secure their place in the last 16.

Manchester United will have to play a potentially tricky knockout round play-off tie to reach that stage.

Although they beat Real Sociedad 1-0 away from home last night they needed a two-goal victory to secure top spot in Group E.

That play-off will be against a team coming down from the Champions League.

Shamrock Rovers finished their Europa Conference League group campaign without a win.

Stephen Bradley's side lost 1-0 to Group F winners Djurgarden in Sweden.

That means they finished bottom of the group with just two points from six games.

West Ham beat FCSB 3-0 in Group B to finish top.