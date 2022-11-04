Advertisement
Sport

Wins for English trio but Shamrock Rovers lose

Nov 4, 2022 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Wins for English trio but Shamrock Rovers lose Wins for English trio but Shamrock Rovers lose
Share this article

Arsenal secured top spot in Group A of the Europa League last night.

Kieran Tierney was on target as Mikel Arteta's side beat Zurich 1-nil to finish top and secure their place in the last 16.

Manchester United will have to play a potentially tricky knockout round play-off tie to reach that stage.

Advertisement

Although they beat Real Sociedad 1-0 away from home last night they needed a two-goal victory to secure top spot in Group E.

That play-off will be against a team coming down from the Champions League.

==

Advertisement

Shamrock Rovers finished their Europa Conference League group campaign without a win.

Stephen Bradley's side lost 1-0 to Group F winners Djurgarden in Sweden.

That means they finished bottom of the group with just two points from six games.

Advertisement

West Ham beat FCSB 3-0 in Group B to finish top.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus