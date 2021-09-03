Wins for England and Northern Ireland

England manager Gareth Southgate says the racist abuse of his players is 'unacceptable'.

Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were subjected to monkey chants from Hungary supporters last night in Budapest.

England won the Group I World Cup qualifier 4-nil, with Sterling opening the scoring.

It's just the latest in a string of racist and homophobic incidents involving Hungary fans.

Elsewhere last night, Northern Ireland collected a first win in Group C with a 4-1 victory away to Lithuania.