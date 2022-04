There were wins for Derry and Kildare in the Christy Ring Cup today.

The Oakleaf County beat Wicklow 1-21 to 1-9 while the Lilywhites dominated Mayo by 5-26-to-11 points.

In the Nicky Rackard Cup, Tyrone got the better of Warwickshire 7-19 to 2-11.

Roscommon have beaten Armagh by 5-19 to 2-7 and Donegal beat Fermanagh by 1-21 to 2-13.