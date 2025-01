Constitution Hill survived a near fall on the final jump to win the International Hurdle at Cheltenham today.

Nicky Henderson's mount outlasted Brentford Hope to take the victory this afternoon.

The English trainer will be hoping to send his stable star into the Champion Hurdle at the same venue in March.

The big race of the day at Fairyhouse, the SBK Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle was won by Aurora Vega for Willie Mullins.