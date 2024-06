Wins for Ballyduff and Crotta

Ballyduff and Crotta O'Neill's registered wins last night in the Garvey’s Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship.

Ballyduff beat Causeway 2-17 to 1-17 while Crotta O'Neill's defeated St Brendan's 19 points to 1-12.

Garvey's SuperValu Garvey's SuperValu Senior Hurling Championship Group A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Crotta O`Neill's 2 2 0 0 41 30 11 4

Ballyduff 2 2 0 0 41 36 5 4

St Brendan's 2 0 0 2 31 37 -6 0

Causeway 2 0 0 2 35 45 -10 0

It’s Abbeydorney against Tralee Parnells this evening in the Championship.

Austin Stack Park is the venue for the Group B encounter at 6:30.