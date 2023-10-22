Wins for 3 Kerry sides

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated Bright St. Vincent’s 96-70 in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League. Alan Cantwell reports
Warriors Coach John Dowling says he was happy to see a more complete team performance from his side
He says Flexachem KCYMS will provide a typically stern Super League test for his charges next weekend ahead of the challenge of Sligo in the Cup the week after
Bright St. Vincent's Coach Michael Bonaparte says his side did not get the start they wanted and struggled defensively
Flexachem KCYMS were 73-70 victors at Templeogue.
The Men’s National League saw Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney win at UCD Marian 99-94 after over time. Enda Walshe reports
Cougars went down 107-93 to Limerick Sport Eagles.
TODAY
Boys U18 National Cup Round 1
Noon at Moyderwell
St. Brendan's v Clare Cascaders