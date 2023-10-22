Advertisement
Wins for 3 Kerry sides

Oct 22, 2023 10:13 By radiokerrysport
Wins for 3 Kerry sides
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated Bright St. Vincent’s 96-70 in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League. Alan Cantwell reports

Warriors Coach John Dowling says he was happy to see a more complete team performance from his side

He says Flexachem KCYMS will provide a typically stern Super League test for his charges next weekend ahead of the challenge of Sligo in the Cup the week after

Bright St. Vincent's Coach Michael Bonaparte says his side did not get the start they wanted and struggled defensively

Flexachem KCYMS were 73-70 victors at Templeogue.

The Men’s National League saw Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney win at UCD Marian 99-94 after over time. Enda Walshe reports

Cougars went down 107-93 to Limerick Sport Eagles.

TODAY

Boys U18 National Cup Round 1
Noon at Moyderwell
St. Brendan's v Clare Cascaders

