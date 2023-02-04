Advertisement
Sport

Winning start to 6 Nations weekend for Ireland

Feb 4, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Winning start to 6 Nations weekend for Ireland Winning start to 6 Nations weekend for Ireland
Share this article

Ireland’s opening Six Nations weekend got off to a winning start last night.

Four second half tries saw the Under-20’s secure a 44-points to 27 bonus point win over Wales in Colwyn Bay.

Jonathan Sexton leads out the senior side for their meeting with Wales this afternoon.

Advertisement

There’s a 2.15 start at the Principality Stadium.

Scotland are looking to secure three consecutive wins over England for the first time since 1972.

They meet in the Calcutta Cup match at Twickenham at quarter-to-5.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus