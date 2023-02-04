Winning start to 6 Nations weekend for Ireland

Ireland’s opening Six Nations weekend got off to a winning start last night.

Four second half tries saw the Under-20’s secure a 44-points to 27 bonus point win over Wales in Colwyn Bay.

Jonathan Sexton leads out the senior side for their meeting with Wales this afternoon.

There’s a 2.15 start at the Principality Stadium.

Scotland are looking to secure three consecutive wins over England for the first time since 1972.

They meet in the Calcutta Cup match at Twickenham at quarter-to-5.