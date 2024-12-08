Advertisement
Sport

Winning start for Warriors

Dec 8, 2024 17:34 By radiokerrynews
Winning start for Warriors
Garveys Tralee warriors ladies get off to a winning start in the Development League.

Aafter 2 periods of overtime it finished Garveys Tralee Warriors 62 Tipperary Knights 60.

