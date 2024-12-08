Winning start for Warriors

Garveys Tralee warriors ladies get off to a winning start in the Development League.
Aafter 2 periods of overtime it finished Garveys Tralee Warriors 62 Tipperary Knights 60.
Advertisement
Garveys Tralee warriors ladies get off to a winning start in the Development League.
Aafter 2 periods of overtime it finished Garveys Tralee Warriors 62 Tipperary Knights 60.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus