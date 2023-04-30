Winning start for Kerry in Munster Championship

Kerry were victorious in their Ladies Munster Senior Football Championship opener.

The Kingdom won 2-8 to 0-8 away to Waterford, in Fraher Field in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

The first score did not arrive until the 9th minute, a Waterford point. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh equalised in the 13th minute. Fiadhna Tangney nudged the Kingdom in front before Ní Mhuircheartaigh doubled the advantage by the 17th minute. It was eomthing of a stop start affair. Ní Mhuircheartaigh added a fourth Kerry point 8 minutes out from half-time. Shortly after Waterford had their second point of the day and they made it a 1 point game inside the final 3 minutes of the period. The home side drew level almost at the end of the half, 4 points all. However, there was the perfect response from the Kingdom as a great Niamh Carmody run ended with a Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh goal. Ní Mhuircheartaigh then pointed to extend the lead to 1-5 to 0-4 and that's how it stood at the short whistle.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh it was who opened the second half scoring, the following point then coming from Waterford to put 4 between the sides again. Ní Mhuircheartaigh it was who extended the Kerry advantage once more; 1-7 to 0-5. 2 Waterford points brought it back to a 3 point game ten minutes from the end but Ní Mhuircheartaigh put over once more to make it a 4 point game. Again Waterford pointed to make it a 3 point deficit; 1-8 to 0-8 with 7 minutes to go. Kerry sub Danielle O'Leary then rattled the upright, coming oh so close to doubling the Kingdom advantage. In added on time O'Leary did finally get her goal to put Kerry out of reach; 2-8 to 0-8.