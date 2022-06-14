Advertisement
Sport

Winning start for Kerry at Kennedy Cup

Jun 14, 2022 07:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry have made a winning start to the Kennedy Cup, beating North Tipperary 1-0.

They have two further Group 6 games today, against Kilkenny and Galway.

Padraig Harnett reports

