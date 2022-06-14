Winning start for Kerry at Kennedy Cup

Kerry have made a winning start to the Kennedy Cup, beating North Tipperary 1-0.
They have two further Group 6 games today, against Kilkenny and Galway.
Padraig Harnett reports
Advertisement
Kerry have made a winning start to the Kennedy Cup, beating North Tipperary 1-0.
They have two further Group 6 games today, against Kilkenny and Galway.
Padraig Harnett reports
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus