Winner takes all tonight in Austin Stack Park

It’s winner take all this evening in Austin Stack Park as the final group games of the Garveys County Senior Hurling Championship takes place over the next 3 days.

The group 1 finale is first up at 7 this evening, with St Brendan’s and Ballyduff looking for their first wins of the campaign.

With Causeway having won their two games, the winner tonight will march on to the knockout stages of the competition and the other will be eliminated from the competition.

Advertisement

Gary O Brien is the Ballyduff manager...

Tomás Moloney is in charge of St Brendan’s