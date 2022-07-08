Advertisement
Sport

Winner takes all between Dr Crokes and Kilmoyley tonight

Jul 8, 2022 12:07 By radiokerrysport
Winner takes all between Dr Crokes and Kilmoyley tonight
It's a winner takes all encounter tonight in the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Hurling Championship.

Munster and County Champions Kilmoyley know a draw will be enough to see them through to the quarter finals.

A win for Dr Crokes would guarantee them a route to the quarter finals and knock the pre tournament favourites out.

Throw in at Austin Stack Park is at 7:30 and Mike O Halloran will bring you live updates here on Radio Kerry across the evening.

There is a double header in Austin Stack Park tomorrow to round out the group stages of the hurling championship

First up at 1:30, we bring you the meeting of Ballyheigue and Lixnaw. That one is in association with Ardfert Furniture and Foleys Gala Express, The Cross Lixnaw.

This is a winner takes all fixture, with the loser bowing out of the championship.

And at 3:30 its the second of the Austin Stack Park double header between Ballyduff and St Brendans.

A draw for Ballyduff will see them progress, where as only a win for St Brendans will do if they are to stay in the championship

