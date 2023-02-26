Advertisement
Sport

Win and draw for Kerry in Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship

Feb 26, 2023 16:02 By radiokerrysport
Kerry were undefeated todayagainst Clare in Round 1 of the Ladies Munster U16 Football Championship, at Cooraclare, County Clare.

Kerry A 2-7 Clare A 2-7

Kerry B 1-10 Clare B 0-2

