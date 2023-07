Wimbledon has reached the quarter final stage.

Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic plays Andrey Rublev today, with Jannik Sinner up against Roman Safiullin.

The women's top seed Iga Swiatek meets Elina Svitolina and it's Jessica Pegula to play Marketa Vondrousova.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz is into the last eight for the very first time.

He beat Italian Matteo Berrettini by 3-sets-to-1 in the last-16 last night.

He'll face Danish sixth seed Holger Rune next.