Advertisement
Sport

Wimbledon quarter-final lineups taking shape

Jul 10, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrysport
Wimbledon quarter-final lineups taking shape Wimbledon quarter-final lineups taking shape
Share this article

The Wimbledon quarter-final lineups are taking shape.

American Chris Eubanks is into the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time.

He has just beaten Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-sets-to-2 in an epic encounter on Court 2.

Advertisement

27-year-old Eubanks is now unbeaten in his last nine matches and will face third seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia up next.

Meanwhile defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz in four sets on Centre Court.

In the women's draw sixth seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia beat world number nine Petra Kvitova in straight sets.

Advertisement

6-0, 6-3 was the score there with Jabeur looking particularly impressive.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will face American 25th seed Madison Keys next.

That's after a straight sets win over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Advertisement

And defending champion Elena Rybakina is also through to the last eight.

She progressed after her opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia retired with an injury early on during their contest.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus