Wimbledon quarter-final lineups taking shape

The Wimbledon quarter-final lineups are taking shape.

American Chris Eubanks is into the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time.

He has just beaten Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-sets-to-2 in an epic encounter on Court 2.

27-year-old Eubanks is now unbeaten in his last nine matches and will face third seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia up next.

Meanwhile defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz in four sets on Centre Court.

In the women's draw sixth seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia beat world number nine Petra Kvitova in straight sets.

6-0, 6-3 was the score there with Jabeur looking particularly impressive.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will face American 25th seed Madison Keys next.

That's after a straight sets win over Ekaterina Alexandrova.

And defending champion Elena Rybakina is also through to the last eight.

She progressed after her opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia retired with an injury early on during their contest.