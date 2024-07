Wimbledon kicks off in London today with plenty of big names in action.

Men's world number one Jannick Sinner opens his campaign against the German Yannick Hanfmann later.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take to the court this afternoon as he faces Mark Lajal.

In the women's draw, second seed Coco Gauff starts her tournament against fellow American Caroline Dolehide.

Britain's Emma Radacanu will be on centre court later to face Ekaterina Alexandrova.