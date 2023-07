Marketa Vondrousova has made history at Wimbledon, becoming the first unseeded women's player to win the singles title.

She stunned today's favourite - and last year's runner-up - Ons Jabeur with a straight sets victory, triumphing 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court.

It's her first ever Grand Slam title after being beaten in the French Open final in 2019.

Jabeur meanwhile was attempting to become the first African or Arab woman to lift a major singles trophy.