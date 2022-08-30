Williams wins first match in final Grand Slam event

Serena Williams has won her first match in what will be her final Grand Slam event.

The 40 year old American beat Danka Kovinic in the opening round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Williams came through in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3 and will now face Anetta Kontaveit of Estonia in the next round.

Wimbledon men's singles runner up Nick Kyrgios has won his first round match.

The Australian defeated his fellow countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis in three sets, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Rafael Nadal's quest to win a 23rd career Grand Slam begins against the world number-198, Rinky Hijikata of Australia tonight.

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Sebastian Baez.

Britain's Emma Raducanu will begin the defence of her women's singles title against Alize Cornet.

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka opens her 2022 account against Australian Open finalist, Danielle Collins.