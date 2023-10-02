Advertisement
Williams wins British Open

Oct 2, 2023
Williams wins British Open
Mark Williams held off the challenge of Mark Selby to win the British Open snooker title last night.

The three-time World Champion emerged with a 10 frames to seven victory in Cheltenham.

