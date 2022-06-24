Wiffen back in action this morning at the World Championships

Daniel Wiffen returns to the pool this morning at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest.
He competes in heat-3 of the Men's 15-hundred metre freestyle.
That heat is due in the pool at 9.38 this morning.
