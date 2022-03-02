Advertisement
Wicklow in the hunt for new football manager

Mar 2, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Wicklow are looking for a new Gaelic Football manager.

Colin Kelly has stepped down, citing work commitments.

The Garden County have lost 3 and drawn 1 of their opening four Allianz National League games.

