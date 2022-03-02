Wicklow in the hunt for new football manager

Wicklow are looking for a new Gaelic Football manager.
Colin Kelly has stepped down, citing work commitments.
The Garden County have lost 3 and drawn 1 of their opening four Allianz National League games.
