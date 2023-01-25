Advertisement
White to potentially miss out on League campaign

Jan 25, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrysport
White to potentially miss out on League campaign
Gavin White is likely to miss out on this years Allianz League campaign due to a knee injury.

Speaking at the launch of Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé 2023,The Dr Crokes man confirmed that he hasn’t kicked a ball since the All-Ireland Final victory over Galway.

White limped off in the semi-final win over Dublin before then battling back to fitness to play the full game against the Tribesmen. He revealed that he suffered substantial damage to knee cartilage which then needed surgery 3 weeks after the final.

Last week saw him return to light training and his first running sessions in almost 5 months.

White also paid tribute to his now former Kerry team-mate David Moran, describing the strand road man as “A real leader on and off the pitch.”

Jack O'Connor's Kerry will begin the defence of their Allianz League crown this Sunday in Donegal.

