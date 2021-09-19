Advertisement
What holes would make up the Kerry Ryder Cup Course

Sep 19, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrysport
What holes would make up the Kerry Ryder Cup Course What holes would make up the Kerry Ryder Cup Course
If the Ryder Cup was played in Kerry, home to some of the best golf courses in the world, it would be quite difficult to narrow it down to just one course to host the biennial battle between Europe and the United States.

Well, Kerry Airport Ireland asked former professional golfer Graham Spring from Tralee to combine 18 holes from around the county to create the perfect Kerry Ryder Cup Course.

It's all part of Kerry Airport Ireland's ongoing campaign to promote golf and other tourism related industries in Wild Atlantic Kerry.

John Drummey, who came up with the concept for Kerry Airport asked Graham Spring what makes a good Ryder Cup Course

You can see spectacular video footage of each of the holes on Kerry Airport's social media platforms all this week.

