Wexford's Liam Óg McGovern has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The Rathangan-man, who made his debut for the county back in 2012, leaves after over 100 appearances and with a senior Leinster Championship medal.

In a statement today 34-year-old McGovern thanked all those who have supported him, saying retirement is bittersweet but he leaves with no regrets.

Advertisement

Big names Matthew O’Hanlon and Diarmuid O’Keeffe also recently retired.