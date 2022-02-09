Wexford's Festy Ebosele was on target in Derby County's win over Hull lastnight

In the Championship last night, Wexford's Festy Ebosele was on the mark as Derby County beat Hull City 3-1.
Fulham are 8 points clear at the top after they defeated Millwall 3-0.
