Wexford's Festy Ebosele was on target in Derby County's win over Hull lastnight

Feb 9, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
In the Championship last night, Wexford's Festy Ebosele was on the mark as Derby County beat Hull City 3-1.

Fulham are 8 points clear at the top after they defeated Millwall 3-0.

