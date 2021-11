Wexford Youths teenager Ellen Molloy has been included in Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming women's World Cup qualifiers.

Molloy's clubmate Aoibheann Clancy and Shelbourne's Saoirse Noonan and Ciara Grant will link up with the group after this weekend's F-A-I Cup final.

Ruesha Littlejohn and Kyra Carusa also return for the games against Slovakia and Georgia after recovering from injury.