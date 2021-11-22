Advertisement
Sport

Wexford Youths claim fourth FAI Cup title in seven seasons

Nov 22, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrysport
Wexford Youths claim fourth FAI Cup title in seven seasons
Wexford Youths claimed a fourth women's FAI Cup title in seven seasons yesterday.

Stephen Quinn's side beat Shelbourne 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium.

Lynn Marie Grant, Kylie Murphy and Edel Kennedy scored the goals for the winners.

