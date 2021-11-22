Wexford Youths claim fourth FAI Cup title in seven seasons

Wexford Youths claimed a fourth women's FAI Cup title in seven seasons yesterday.
Stephen Quinn's side beat Shelbourne 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium.
Lynn Marie Grant, Kylie Murphy and Edel Kennedy scored the goals for the winners.
