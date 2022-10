In the SSE Airtricity Women's National League Wexford Youths remain one point clear at the top of the table with just two games left to play this campaign.

That's after a 5-2 win over Sligo Rovers.

Second placed Shelbourne are keeping the pressure on though, they beat DLR Waves 2-1.

While Peamount enjoyed a 5-0 win over Cork City to stay third and fourth-placed Athlone beat Treaty United 7-0.

Elsewhere Galway beat Bohemians 2-1 at Dalymount Park.