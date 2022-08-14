Advertisement
Sport

Wexford cut Shels lead

Aug 14, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Wexford cut Shels lead
Wexford Youths have cut Shelbourne's lead at the top of Women's National League to 5 points.

An injury time penalty from Aoibheann Clancy was enough to get a 1-0 win over Galway at Eamon Deacy Park.

Leaders Shels had a 4-0 win over Treaty United at Tolka Park this afternoon.

Elsewhere Bohemians got the better of Sligo Rovers 2-0, DLR Waves and Peamount United finished 1-1 while Athlone are currently third thanks to a 2-1 win over Cork City.

St Patrick's Athletic come up against Sligo Rovers in the Men's Premier Division today.

Kick off at Richmond Park is at 5pm.

