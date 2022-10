Wexford Youths could be crowned Women’s National League champions tonight.

If they win away to Peamount, and Shelbourne drop points at home to Sligo Rovers then the trophy will be heading to the south-east.

Athlone’s title ambitions aren’t dead yet, and they host Galway this evening.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, DLR Waves play Treaty United, and Bohemians go to Cork City.