Westmeath great John Heslin has announced his retirement from intercounty football.

The St Lomans clubman made his debut in 2011 and became a key figure in the side over the last decade, becoming the county's top scorer of all time.

He made over 150 appearances in the maroon and helped lead the county to Tailteann Cup and Division 2 league success.

In a statement, Westmeath GAA say his retirement marks the conclusion of a truly remarkable era for Westmeath football.