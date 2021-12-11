Advertisement
West Kerry title up for grabs, action also in North Kerry

Dec 11, 2021 10:12 By radiokerrysport
West Kerry title up for grabs, action also in North Kerry
The Final of the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship pits An Ghaeltacht against Dingle this afternoon.

That’s on in Dingle at 2.30 and is live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Dingle manager Padraig Corcoran

An Ghaeltact coach Micheal O'Se

The first semi-final is to be played today in the North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship, sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion.

There’s a 1.30 throw-in at Ballylongford for the clash of Ballyduff and St Senans.

