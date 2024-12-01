Advertisement
West Kerry title for Dingle

Dec 1, 2024 15:28 By radiokerrysport
West Kerry title for Dingle
Paul Geaney of Dingle accepts the trophy
Dingle have won the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Final for the 7th successive season.

The decider in Annascaul saw them overcome Castlegregory 1-16 to 12 points.

Andrew Moynihan reports

