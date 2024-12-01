West Kerry title for Dingle

Dingle have won the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Final for the 7th successive season.
The decider in Annascaul saw them overcome Castlegregory 1-16 to 12 points.
Andrew Moynihan reports
Advertisement
Dingle have won the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Final for the 7th successive season.
The decider in Annascaul saw them overcome Castlegregory 1-16 to 12 points.
Andrew Moynihan reports
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus