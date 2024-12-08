West Kerry secretary report to convention

Convention will take place on December 9th.

A Chairde,

Seo cur síos ar phríomh imeachtaí CLG i gCiarraí Thiar i rith na bliana.

Ar dtús ba mhaith liom mo bhuíochas a ghabháil le mo chomh Oifigigh, go háirithe An Cathaoirleach Muiris an Cisteoir John,na teachtaí, clubanna, foirne, réiteoirí, scoileanna, lucht urraithe, peileadóirí agus gach éinne a chabhraigh linn cúrsaí CLG a chur chun cinn. Gan an tacaíocht agus an comh-oibriú seo ní fheadfaimis an obair thábhacht seo a dhéanamh. Bliain maith ab ea ní amháin do muintir Chorca Dhuibhne ach do mhuintir an tír uilig Mar sin deirig thar bharr le imeachtaí CLG I gCiarraí Thiar agus sa Chontae.Deirig linn na priomh comartaisí a chriochnú.

Advertisement

We wish to acknowledge the work carried out by our Ciarraí Thiar club volunteers. This very important task ensured that our players and especially the under age groups enjoyed a good safe healthy pastime. Club officers of our clubs deserve huge credit in supporting this very important action of promoting our games. Ciarraí Thiar players were members of the county all Ireland and National league sides, and we had members on Under 20 and Minor county sides. I must compliment all players for their very high standard of sportsmanship and discipline in our competitions.

Last year I referred to the fixtures proposals for national and county level. Due to Covid the association introduced a new fixtures programme separating inter county and county competitions The programme has continued and worked excellently and we must ensure that this division is continued going forward. With the inter county at the beginning of the year and county competitions then taking over this will greatly enhance club activity and the status of the club player. The split season should remain for next number of years with minor modifications. The new revised playing rules should also enhance the game of football

The role of club officers is becoming more difficult, carrying a huge burden of a workload and responsibilities. Players and club members must acknowledge this and give them every support and respect bearing in mind they act in a voluntary capacity All our clubs did well in County competitions in all grades of senior intermediate and juniors performed well in both league and championship It was unfortunate that both Daingean uí Chúis and An Ghaeltacht lost their Division One status. Our three minor sides also did well.

Advertisement

Comórtaisí Chiarraí Thiar

Craobh Sinsir (Sponsored by Moran’s of Dingle)

Daingean Uí Chúis retained their title when defeating Caisleán Ghriare on the first Sunday of December in Páirc Uí Chinnéide, which gave huge enjoyment to the large crowd of patrons present. This victory gave Daingean Uí Chúis their seventh successive title in a row, surpassing the Lios Póil record. Daingean Uí Chúis had defeated An Ghaeltacht in the semi final while Caisleán Ghriare overcame Abha na Scáil in the other thrilling semi final.The sponsorship of Moran’s of Dingle has greatly enhanced our championship. The final was excellently hosted by Chlub Abha na Scáil and the Daingean Uí Chúis team-champions twenty five years ago-were guests of Bord Chiarraí Thiar at the game.

Advertisement

Sraith Sinsir (Sponsored by Lee Strand)

The earlier rounds were very successful as clubb strove to reach top two and qualify for final. It was an excellent and visionary decision to drop a semi final in favour of a more competitive league and having the top team contesting the final against the winners of second versus third was an excellent call. Daingean Uí Chúis defeated Caisleán Ghriare in a thrilling final in Páirc an Aghasaigh. Caisleán Ghriare had defeated An Ghaeltacht in a thrilling semi final. This is a very prestigious well sponsored competition and is of huge value to clubs and the Board. It is important it gets full support of the clubs.

Craobh Fé 21

It was unfortunate that we do not have this competition thus depriving many players a game they eagerly looked forward to. I believe it would be of benefit to re-establish this competition or under 20 in 202, 5even at reduced numbers.

Sraith Soisir

It was unfortunate that only two clubs took part in this competition, Daingean Uí Chúis defeating An Ghaeltacht in a keenly contested final replay played in Páirc Ghalluris. This should be a competition which would greatly encourage player participation in club activity and could be used to enhance game development.

Advertisement

Craobh Mionúir (Sponsored by Lee Strand

This year it was great to have four teams competing. Daingean U Chúis and Caisleán Ghriare went out in the semi finals and we had a thrilling final. An Ghaeltacht defeated Lios Póil / Abha na Scáil in a most competive final.

County Competitions

Senior

Our team under manager Seamus Mac Gearailt prepared well. In our first game in the group we went down to St Kierans and in second game we were defeated by An Rath Mhór. We wish to thank Seamus and his mentors for their huge effort and commitment.

Advertisement

Under 21

Again our side put up a spirited performance when being defeated by Glenflesk in a home knockout game. I wish to thank players and management; manager Seamus Mac Gearailt and his selectors Shane Moriarty ,Jason Hickson, John Hickson and DonalOg Hodnett again. They had prepared well, having a good number of training sessions and challenge games.

Minors

Our minors played in all their group games. This was a very good young side and gave some good performances, being eliminated in the quarter by St Kierans who went on to win the competition. he manager Eánna O'Concubhair and his management team put huge work into the preparation of the team and deserve great credit.

Comórtas Peile Pháidí Uí Shé

This again was back better than ever attracting teams from all corners of Ireland and oversea .It is a huge football and tourism event for the Dingle peninsula.

Comórtas Tommy Griffin

Again this competition was back again. It is good that the Association at National Level are considering status to this type of competition. The huge turn out of teams demonstrates the demand for this type of competition.

C.C.C.

Our CCC under Chairman Deaglán O Suilleabháin and members John O’Connor, Micheal O Moráin, Tim Dennehy, Michael Kennedy, Conor Hannafin Vinent Flannery and the Runaí did a great job in scheduling our games and it was certainly difficult to get fixtures fulfilled this year. It was excellent to have got support and co operation from our clubs.

Scór

Unfortunately we were unable to get a Scór officer at convention but we must thank Philomena Knightly who took on the duties during the year and did a great job. There was a lack of interest in the same. This is an area we must work on as it is of huge importance to the promotion of our culture and language.

Sponsorship

In this very difficult financial climate we are very fortunate to have our loyal and valued sponsors Lee Strand, Dingle Cleaners, Strand House, Kearney Concrete, Moran’s of Dingle,Pub Paidi O Se, Tig Ui Chuinn, Teach Sheáin Barr na Sráide,and The Hares Corner.

Supporters

I wish to thank all our supporters who came out in all types of weather to watch our games and support their teams. It was great to see the crowds back again and enjoying our games. Patrons were also able to view our County club championships streamed from their homes.

Bord na nÓg

Buíochas ó chroí to Cathaoirleach, Deaglán O Suilleabháin,Rúnaí, Jackie Ui , Ghallchobhair,Cisteóir Mark Greally and their very dedicated Coiste who did such an excellent job in ensuring that our young boys enjoy participating in our games and are exposed to a good healthy pastime. I wish to commend the officers and mentors of Bord na nÓg in all our clubs. I also wish to acknowledge the great work on Ladies Football by Corca Dhuibhne and Daingean Uí Chúis clubs.

Schools and Colleges

I wish to thank Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Meánscoil Caisleán Ghriaire and Coiste na mBunscoileanna Chiarraí Thiar for their excellent work in promoting our games. I wish to congratulate Pobalscoil and Mean Scoil on their outstanding achievements at Munster Colleges. Our Coiste na mbunssoileanna do outstanding work in the promotion and development of our games in the primary schools.

Match Officials

I wish to thank all our referees, linesmen and umpires who played such a vital role in our games and to Tim Dennehy who did an excellent job in this area. The task of a referee is a difficult one and Club officials and mentors should give them the respect they deserve. I wish to thank Childrens Officer Elaine for taking over the duties of Insurance officer for the board.

Emigration / Migration /Demographics

Some of our clubs have been seriously affected by emigration / migration. This indeed has been a huge problem and will have a huge effect on our rural peripheral clubs. We have to be resilient and positive in facing this difficult challenge. This will require state agency and Government action. Clubs should work closely with other sporting, farming and community organisations in their areas to endeavour the promotion of a positive Rural Development Plan. It is hoped that the system of the granting of planning in rural areas can be re visited and revised in line with the recent national planning regulations. I welcome the proposed development of Dingle fishing harbour , the proposed development of the N86 road, the Failte Ireland development plan for the Dingle peninsula, the recent development at Ionad an Bhlascaoid, the progress on the Dingle hub-and hopefully the hybrid work system will greatly enhance the economy of the Peninsula with remote working-the development of Sacred Heart University in Dingle and the sustainable energy project and also The Local Link transport. All these initiatives should greatly enhance the social fabric of society in Ciarraí Thiar. Also, the further development plan by Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne will greatly enhance the promotion of our language and heritage.

Media

I wish to thank the media for their support and coverage of our games and activities. To Raidió na Gaeltachta, Radio Kerry, Kerryman, Kerry’s Eye and West Kerry Live, who were very supportive of our activities. Breandán took on the printed media outlets and did outstanding work. I also wish to thank PRO Breandan for his great work and also County P.R.O. Emma Sweeney, with assistance from Tommy Cronin.

Comhghairdeachas

To ; Tom O Sullivan, Paul Geaney Brian O Beaglaoich Barry O Sullivan, Dylan Geaney and Conor Geaney on being members of the County senior team on winning the Munster championship and also selector Diarmuid Murphy

To ; Seán O Chuinn Aodha O Beaglaoich Padraig Mac Gearailt Ruadhan Donovan and Ned Ryan who were members of the county minor panel that won Munster championship and selector Seamus O Dubhda

To James Hoare on being a member of County under 20 side that won Munster championship and Tomás OSé as manager

To ; Daingean Ui Chuis on contesting both County Club championship and County championship finals and also winning County minor shield

To; PRO Breandn Mac Gearailt on being elected Mayor of Kerry and to former cisteoir Bórd na nOg Roibeárd O Brosnachain on being elected a member of Co. Council

To: To all our clubs who were engaged in the preparation of plans for development works and involved in major projects and securing generous sports capital funding I wish to acknowledge

the huge financial grant aid from Sports Capital Grant and Roinn na Gaeltachta

To ; Dermot Lynch on being re elected Cisteóir Comhairle na Mumhan.

To Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Niamh Ní Concubhair, Kiera Butler and Kate O Sullivanon being members of the Kerry Ladies side that captured all Ireland glory

To: Tomás o Hainiféin on being re elected Oifigeach Cultura Coiste Chontae

To An Ghaeltacht on winning Cahill cup and division six county league

To : Our players from Ciarraí Thiar who graduated from colleges ,completed apprenticeships or entered the workforce for first time

To: The ladies from Corca Dhuibhne and Daingean Uí Chúis who were members of Kerry ladies football sides

Lá nagClub

Again for Lá na gClub we must ensure to promote our culture and language. The primary purpose of CLG is the organisation of native pastimes and the promotion of athletic fitness as a means to create a disciplined self-reliant individual with a deep pride in their National games.

Buíochas

I wish to thank all the Clubs who had their pitches in such excellent condition for all our games, all our players who participated and all mentors and trainers. Buiochas also to the Runaí of each club, to County Board, Comhairle na Mumhan and Páirc an Chrocaigh for their assistance.During the year many of our loved ones passed to their eternal reward. To all who suffered bereavements I offer my deepest sympathy. Go ndeana Dia trocaire ar a nanamacha go leir i 2025.