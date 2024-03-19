West Kerry GAA notes

This year’s Lee Strand West Kerry League Final 2024 saw Dingle retain the Paudie O’Shea Memorial Cup after defeating Castlegregory in a very enjoyable game of football played last Sunday, 17th March, St. Patrick’s Day 2024 in Páirc an Ághasaigh, Dingle 0-11 to 0-10 Castlegregory

With a strong wind assisting them Dingle made all the running from the throw up and it was Mikey Geaney that began proceedings proper for Dingle with a point from play after about 2 minutes played. This was followed by a Tadhg Browne point from a free kick for Dingle shortly after. Mikey Geaney kicked another point from play for Dingle before Cian O’Grady kicked a point from play for Castlegregory to score their first and only point of the first half with 13 minutes played. Niall Geaney kicked a point from play for Dingle. With 15 minutes played in Páirc an Ághasaigh the score was, Dingle 0-4 to 0-1 Castlegregory.

Both teams were evenly matched at this stage, Alan Fitzgerald was trying his best to ignite Castlegregory’s attack, but it was Dingle that continued to push ahead in the game. Dingle’s Brian O’Connor kicked a point from play, and this was followed by points from play for Paul Devane and Tadhg Browne. When Referee Maurice Murphy blew the whistle for half time the score in Páirc an Ághasaigh was, Dingle 0-7 to 0-1 Castlegregory.

Castlegregory began the restart with a Maurice O’Connell point from play. Dingle responded with a Tadhg Browne point from a free kick. Points from play from Cian O’Grady and Maurice O’Connell had Castlegregory back to a deficit of four points after just 7 minutes played. Castlegregory continued to take full advantage of their momentum and another Cian O’Grady point from a play got the travelling supporters cheering. Shortly after Conor O’Leary added to the Castlegregory tally when he kicked a point from play and when Cian O’Grady kicked a point from a free kick to reduce the deficit to just one point the Castlegregory supporters roared. With 15 minutes played in the second half in Páirc an Ághasaigh the score was, Dingle 0-8 to 0-7 Castlegregory.

Shortly after Patrick O’Donoghue had the Castlegregory supporters on their feet when he levelled the game with a point from a free kick. Both teams were giving of their best at this stage, but it was Castlegregory who looked to be gaining the upper hand. A huge Maurice O’Connell point from play for Castlegregory put them ahead for the first time in the game and the Castlegregory supporters were really pushing their team on at this point. Colm O’Mahony extended Castlegregory’s lead to two points with a fine point from play and it was looking very much like the Cup was going to be heading over the Conor Pass.

Dingle responded with a Mikey Boland point from play to reduce Castlegregory’s lead to one. Dingle won the resulting kickout and when the ball found its way to Mikey Boland once more, Boland made no mistake when he levelled the game with a fine point from play to give the home supporters something to cheer about. Again Dingle won the kickout and when the ball found its way to Breandán Kelliher he calmly kicked it over the bar to put Dingle ahead by one point in injury time. Time was against Castlegregory at this point and when Referee Maurice Murphy blew the whistle for full time the score in Páirc an Ághasaigh was, Dingle 0-11 to 0-10 Castlegregory.

Dingle Captain Niall Geaney received the Paudie O'Shea Memorial Cup from Cathaoirleach of the West Kerry Board Muiris Ó Fiannachta and Mikey Boland received Laoch na hImeratha from John O'Connor, Treasurer of the West Kerry Board. Cathaoirleach of the West Kerry Board Muiris Ó Fiannachta thanked Lee Strand for their continued sponsorship and praised both teams and match officials for a very enjoyable game and wished them the very best in the year ahead.

Dingle: Gavin H Curran, Jack O’Sullivan, Conor Flannery, Leo Browne, Darragh O’Sullivan, Breandán Kelliher (0-1), Seán Roche, Niall Geaney (0-1), Brian O’Connor (0-1), Chris Kane, Mikey Boland (0-2), Brian Devane, Mikey Geaney (0-2), Tadhg Browne (0-3, 2fr), Paul Devane (0-1) Fir Ionaid: Gavan Curran, Patrick Cahill

Castlegregory: Eoghan Kennedy, Tommy Flynn, Jack O’Neill, Jack Shannon, Eoin Lyne, Seamus Lyne, Daragh Crean, Colm O’Mahony (0-1), Dylan O Sullivan, Maurice O’Connell (0-3), Cian O’Grady (0-4, 1fr), Alan Fitzgerald, Thomas O’Donnell, Patrick O’Donoghue (0-1), Conor O’Leary (0-1) Fir Ionaid: John Joe Hussey, David Sheehan, Greg Fitzgerald