West Kerry GAA

Lee Strand West Kerry League 2024

In Round 5 of the Lee Strand West Kerry Senior Football League played last Saturday 2nd March, Castlegregory beat Lios Póil in Páirc Sheáin Uí Bharóid, Lios Póil 2-8 to 5-14 Castlegregory and An Ghaeltacht beat Annascaul in Paddy Kennedy Park Annascaul today, Annascaul 1-6 to 0-12 An Ghaeltacht.

This year’s Lee Strand West Kerry League Semi-Final 2024 will see Castlegregory play An Ghaeltacht this Saturday 9th March at 2pm in Páirc An Caisleán, Castlegregory. Dingle who finished with the most points after all rounds played go straight to the Lee Strand West Kerry League Final and will host the final in Páirc an Ághasaigh. They now await the winners of this year’s semi-final between Castlegregory or An Ghaeltacht.

The Lee Strand West Kerry League Final 2024 is scheduled to take place in Páirc an Ághasaigh on the weekend of the 16th March 2024.

Lee Strand West Kerry League Sponsorship 2024

Lee Strand has reaffirmed their commitment to the West Kerry Community by continuing their sponsoring of the Lee Strand West Kerry Senior Football League and West Kerry Bord na nÓg activities for the coming year. Lee Strand have been proudly sponsoring the West Kerry League since the mid 1980’s.

Cathaoirleach of the West Kerry Board, Muiris Ó Fiannachta praised Lee Strand for their generous and outstanding commitment to the sporting life in West Kerry and thanked Gearoid Linnane, CEO of Lee Strand for the sponsorship of the Lee Strand West Kerry League and West Kerry Bord na nÓg games.

Speaking at the event in Benner’s Hotel, Dingle, Lee Strand’s Gearoid Linnane said that they were once again very happy to continue their sponsorship of the West Kerry League and promote Gaelic games and healthy living in West Kerry.

With the Lee Strand West Kerry League Semi-Final 2024 being played between Castlegregory and An Ghaeltacht this Saturday 9th March at 2pm in Páirc An Caisleán, Castlegregory and Dingle waiting in the final, exciting times ahead for West Kerry football.