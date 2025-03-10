West Kerry final report

There were scenes of great jubilation in Pairc an Aghasaigh on Sunday when Annascaul edged out Dingle in a tightly contested Lee Strand West Kerry League final with a point in the last seconds of the game.

Playing with a strong wind Annascaul led by 5 points to 2 in the first quarter. By half time it it was 7pts to 3.

Dingle, playing with the wind in the second half, gradually cut into Annascaul's lead. By the 50th minute it was 9pts to 7. Playing against the wind Annascaul were now finding it hard to penetrate Dingles defence but nevertheless were holding on to a narrow lead. A dramatic finale was in prospect when Dingle levelled at 9pts each at the end of normal time. It was well into injury time when Annascaul won a free about 25 yards out close to sideline and against the wind. This was a real pressure kick and Jason Hickson drawing on all his experience nailed it. There was only time for the kick out and the referee blew and Annascaul had won.

This game could have gone either way as there was little between the two teams. A strong wind made life difficult for all. A feature of the game was some fine high fielding by both sides at midfield. What the game lacked in scores it made up for in tension and high drama particularly in the closing stages. It was no place for the faint hearted. Final score Annascaul 0 10 Dingle 0 9pts.

Annascaul captain Gearoid Lyne accepted the cup and James Ashe won the man of the match award.