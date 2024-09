West Kerry are out of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

They lost to Rathmore 1-16 to 1-11.

2 teams will exit the Championship today.

The losers in Round 2B will be eliminated:

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium; Feale Rangers V Kenmare Shamrocks 1:00

Venue: J P O Sullivan Park; South Kerry District Board V Dingle 1:30