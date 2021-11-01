West Ham win; Everton at Wolves tonight

West Ham boss David Moyes insists there's a long way to go to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

A 4-1 win at Aston Villa moved them level on points with third-placed Manchester City yesterday.

But Moyes says the players aren't getting carried away after a fine start to the season

Norwich lost to Leeds yesterday - despite a goal from Andrew Omobamidele.

The Republic of Ireland international netted for the Canaries in a 2-1 defeat at Carrow Road.

The result means Norwich remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

There's one game in the Premier League this evening.

Wolves and Everton meet at Molineux from 8 o'clock.

Just one point separates the sides in the table ahead of kick-off.

Everton are in ninth, with Wolves two places further back.