West Ham win again in Europe

Declan Rice helped West Ham continue their winning return to European football last night.

He scored the opener in a 2-nil Europa League win at home to Rapid Vienna.

The Hammers sit top of Group H on maximum points from their first two games.

It was another night to forget for Celtic, however.

They lost 4-nil at home to Bayer Leverkusen in Group G.

Leicester City fell to a 1-nil defeat away to Legia Warsaw.

While Rangers had Glen Kamara dismissed in a 1-nil loss away to Sparta Prague that leaves them bottom of Group A.

It took the second half introduction of Harry Kane to put daylight between Tottenham and Mura in the Conference League.

His hat-trick helped Spurs eventually run out 5-1 winners at home to the Slovenian side.

Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge has signed for Australian club Perth Glory.

He's agreed a deal for the next season - which gets underway in November.

The 32-year-old has called the move a "fantastic opportunity".