Advertisement
Sport

West Ham v Liverpool the pick of today's action

Nov 7, 2021 09:11 By radiokerrysport
West Ham v Liverpool the pick of today's action West Ham v Liverpool the pick of today's action
Share this article

Two sides in the Premier League's top four, West Ham United and Liverpool, meet today.

It's a 4.30 kick off at the London Stadium.

Antonio Conte takes charge of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League for the first time.

Advertisement

Spurs are away to Everton.

That game kicks off at Goodison Park at 2 o'clock.

Also at that time, Arsenal play Watford at the Emirates Stadium,

Advertisement

And it's Leeds United against Leicester City at Elland Road.

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Dundalk host Longford Town and it's Bohemians versus Drogheda United.

Both games begin at 5pm.

Advertisement

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic are away to Dundee from Noon, with Rangers at home to Ross County.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus