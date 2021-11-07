West Ham v Liverpool the pick of today's action

Two sides in the Premier League's top four, West Ham United and Liverpool, meet today.

It's a 4.30 kick off at the London Stadium.

Antonio Conte takes charge of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League for the first time.

Spurs are away to Everton.

That game kicks off at Goodison Park at 2 o'clock.

Also at that time, Arsenal play Watford at the Emirates Stadium,

And it's Leeds United against Leicester City at Elland Road.

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Dundalk host Longford Town and it's Bohemians versus Drogheda United.

Both games begin at 5pm.

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic are away to Dundee from Noon, with Rangers at home to Ross County.