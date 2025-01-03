West Ham reportedly make contact with Brighton over Ferguson

West Ham have reportedly made contact with Brighton over a potential loan move for Evan Ferguson.

The Republic of Ireland international is currently nursing an ankle problem, and will miss the visit of Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

The Hammers are currently dealing with an injury crisis among their strikers, with both Michail Antonio and Jarrad Bowen unavailable.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says the January transfer window could be a chance to address their issue of injuries to several key players.

Defenders Ben Mee, Aaron Hickey and Ethan Pinnock are among the long-term absentees.

Rangers have condemned an incident in which Celtic's Arne Engels was struck with a coin in yesterday's Old Firm derby.

The hosts won by three goals to nil at Ibrox, but midfielder Engels was hit in the face by the object thrown from the crowd towards the end of the game.

Rangers say they will assist Police Scotland with their investigations.