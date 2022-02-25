Advertisement
West Ham paired with Sevilla

Feb 25, 2022 12:02 By radiokerrysport
West Ham will have to get past Spanish side Sevilla if they're to progress to the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Londoners were among the seeded teams in the last-16 draw after topping their group.

Meanwhile, Rangers' reward for knocking out German giants Borussia Dortmund is a meeting with Red Star Belgrade.

Spartak Moscow will play their home leg against RB Leipzig at a neutral venue following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Leicester will play French team Rennes in the last-16 of Europe's third tier competition, the Conference League.

Brendan Rodgers' side progressed after securing a 7-2 aggregate victory over Danish side Randers in their play-off last night.

They dropped into the competition after finishing third in their Europa League group.

