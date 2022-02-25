West Ham paired with Sevilla

West Ham will have to get past Spanish side Sevilla if they're to progress to the Europa League quarter-finals.
The Londoners were among the seeded teams in the last-16 draw after topping their group.
Meanwhile, Rangers' reward for knocking out German giants Borussia Dortmund is a meeting with Red Star Belgrade.
Spartak Moscow will play their home leg against RB Leipzig at a neutral venue following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Leicester will play French team Rennes in the last-16 of Europe's third tier competition, the Conference League.
Brendan Rodgers' side progressed after securing a 7-2 aggregate victory over Danish side Randers in their play-off last night.
They dropped into the competition after finishing third in their Europa League group.