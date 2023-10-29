West Ham lose to Everton; wins for Villa & Liverpool

Liverpool showed their support to the absent Luis Diaz during their 3-nil Premier League win over Nottingham Forest.
The winger missed the match after reports his parents had been kidnapped in his home country of Colombia.
Digo Jota held up a Diaz shirt after scoring the opening goal at Anfield.
Aston Villa eased to a 3-1 victory against Luton as they took maximum points for a 12th time in a row at Villa Park.
Everton got the better of West Ham 1-nil in the first match since the death of their chairman Bill Kenwright.
Brighton and Fulham drew 1-all.
Evan Ferguson's goal was cancelled out by a strike from Joao Palhinha.
Sheffield Wednesday got their first win of the season at the 14th attempt by beating south Yorkshire rivals Rotherham 2-nil.
Michael Smith scored both goals for the hosts at Hillsborough.
Wednesday remain bottom of the table, still eight points adrift from safety.
Rotherham are also in the relegation places.