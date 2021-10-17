Advertisement
West Ham into Premier League's top six

Oct 17, 2021 16:10 By radiokerrysport
West Ham have moved into the Premier League's top six thanks to a 1-nil win at Everton.

Angelo Ogbonna's second half goal was the difference between the two teams at Goodison Park.

