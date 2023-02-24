West Ham go to Cyprus in last 16 of the Conference League

West Ham will travel to Cyprus in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.
They will face the country's league leaders, AEK Larnaca.
David Moyes' side will be at home in the second leg.
