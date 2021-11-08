Advertisement
Sport

West Ham end Liverpool run

Nov 8, 2021 07:11 By radiokerrysport
West Ham end Liverpool run
Liverpool have lost in the Premier League for the first time this season after a 3-2 defeat at West Ham.

They were trying to set a new club record of 26 unbeaten top flight games.

But the Hammers secured all three points at the London Stadium to move above Liverpool into third.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp believes his side lacked a certain cutting edge

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 matches with a 1-0 win over Watford.

Everton and Tottenham finished nil-all, while Leeds and Leicester played out a 1-1 draw.

